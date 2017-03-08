McIntosh residents say they weren't alerted to chlorine leak

Residents of a Washington County town are complaining they were never properly notified of a chlorine leak from a chemical plant. A report by Olin Corp. to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management says 738 pounds of chlorine leaked from its McIntosh plant during a 12-hour period on Feb. 15. Resident Lucille Kimble-Foster tells WALA-TV that Olin never called residents, and she's worried about the poisonous gas harming her health.

