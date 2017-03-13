London close: FTSE rises on miners as...

London close: FTSE rises on miners as Brexit, Fed, BoE and Scottish referendum figure

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

Shares in London ended their tentative Monday session on a modestly positive note with rising metals prices helping the heavyweight mining sector and FTSE 100 higher. Factors contributing to the Monday caution -- likely present for the rest of the week -- were UK likely triggering Article 50, and rate calls by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar 7 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Feb 28 Solarman 1
News Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15) Feb 28 RCJK 15
Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11) Feb 18 krystof 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Feb '17 Augie 5
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC