London close: FTSE rises on miners as Brexit, Fed, BoE and Scottish referendum figure
Shares in London ended their tentative Monday session on a modestly positive note with rising metals prices helping the heavyweight mining sector and FTSE 100 higher. Factors contributing to the Monday caution -- likely present for the rest of the week -- were UK likely triggering Article 50, and rate calls by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England.
