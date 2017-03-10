Loan to fund mining class suit opposed

Loan to fund mining class suit opposed

Marinduque residents yesterday opposed the proposal of Gov. Carmencita Reyes to secure a loan of US$8 million abroad to finance the new class suit the province will file against two mining firms based in Canada. The province is filing a new case against Placer Dome, Inc. and Barrick Gold Corporation for the alleged environmental damage caused by the operation of Marcopper Mining Corporation, particularly in the towns of Boac and Mogpog.

