Latest figures show Ohio Valley population slide continued in '16
Ongoing demolition of once-thriving steel mills in Martins Ferry, Weirton and Wheeling coincides with the Upper Ohio Valley's population falling by 2,776 residents compared with last year, U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Thursday show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar 21
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar 7
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb 28
|Solarman
|1
|Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15)
|Feb 28
|RCJK
|15
|Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|krystof
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC