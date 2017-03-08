Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are reportedly renting their DC home from a billionaire who is feuding with the US government In January, it was revealed that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner would be moving into a nearly 7,000-square-foot home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, DC. Luksic, who bought the home for $5.5 million through a shell company in December, is currently feuding with the US government through another company he owns, Antofagasta PLC, and its subsidiary, Twin Metals Minnesota LLC. The company's wish to build a mine in Minnesota was blocked by Obama-era federal regulators because of environmental concerns.

