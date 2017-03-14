India's Tata Group Hires Bank of Amer...

India's Tata Group Hires Bank of America Dealmaker Ankur Verma

Read more: Bloomberg

Tata Group has hired Bank of America Corp. dealmaker Ankur Verma, bringing in its first major outside recruit since Natarajan Chandrasekaran took over as chairman of India's biggest conglomerate. Verma, who was a managing director at Bank of America, joined the chairman's office at Tata Group effective Tuesday, the Indian company said in an emailed response to Bloomberg queries. He brings extensive experience in the areas of corporate planning, strategy, investment banking and mergers and acquisitions, according to the statement.

