India's Tata Group Hires Bank of America Dealmaker Ankur Verma
Tata Group has hired Bank of America Corp. dealmaker Ankur Verma, bringing in its first major outside recruit since Natarajan Chandrasekaran took over as chairman of India's biggest conglomerate. Verma, who was a managing director at Bank of America, joined the chairman's office at Tata Group effective Tuesday, the Indian company said in an emailed response to Bloomberg queries. He brings extensive experience in the areas of corporate planning, strategy, investment banking and mergers and acquisitions, according to the statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar 7
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb 28
|Solarman
|1
|Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15)
|Feb 28
|RCJK
|15
|Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11)
|Feb 18
|krystof
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC