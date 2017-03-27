Goldcorp, Barrick, team up on Chile gold mine projects
Barrick Gold Corp and Goldcorp Inc, the world's No. 1 and No. 3 gold miners by value, have agreed to team up to potentially develop gold projects in northern Chile, Goldcorp said on Tuesday, as the industry starts to put money into growth again.
