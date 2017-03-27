Goldcorp, Barrick, team up on Chile g...

Goldcorp, Barrick, team up on Chile gold mine projects

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Barrick Gold Corp and Goldcorp Inc, the world's No. 1 and No. 3 gold miners by value, have agreed to team up to potentially develop gold projects in northern Chile, Goldcorp said on Tuesday, as the industry starts to put money into growth again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)... Mon Clint 1
News Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St... Mar 21 Alternate Truth Inc 1
22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12) Mar 18 David Wagers 29
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar 7 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Feb 28 Solarman 1
News Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15) Feb 28 RCJK 15
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC