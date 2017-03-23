Future in Jeopardy? McIntosh residents in fear after Olin chlorine gas leak

The first time FOX10 News Investigates went to McIntosh to start investigating a February 15 chlorine gas leak at the Olin Corporation chemical plant, dozens of community members were waiting for us at the McIntosh Town Hall to tell us about their concerns, hoping we could find some answers about what happened. Once FOX10 News Investigates started digging, the company started opening up about how they will make amends, inviting members of the community to come to a meeting with plant officials at the Olin facility last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.