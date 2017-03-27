FTSE 100 movers: 3i rallies on upgrade; Fresnillo, Randgold lose shine
London's FTSE 100 was flat at 7,344.01 in afternoon trade as PM Theresa May pulled the trigger on Brexit. 3i Group was the standout gainer as Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to 'overweight' from 'equalweight' and lifted the price target to 823p from 710p.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vetr Inc. Downgrades AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)...
|Mar 27
|Clint
|1
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar 21
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar 7
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb 28
|Solarman
|1
|Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15)
|Feb 28
|RCJK
|15
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC