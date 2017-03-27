FTSE 100 movers: 3i rallies on upgrad...

FTSE 100 movers: 3i rallies on upgrade; Fresnillo, Randgold lose shine

London's FTSE 100 was flat at 7,344.01 in afternoon trade as PM Theresa May pulled the trigger on Brexit. 3i Group was the standout gainer as Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to 'overweight' from 'equalweight' and lifted the price target to 823p from 710p.

