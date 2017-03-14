French presidential candidate Fillon given preliminary charges over 'fake jobs' claims
France's Thatcherite presidential candidate Francois Fillon has been given preliminary charges in an investigation into taxpayer-funded jobs for his British wife and children they allegedly never performed. Mr Fillon's political chances have slipped since the probe into alleged fake parliamentary jobs for his family was opened in January.
