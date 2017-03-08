Four bondholders sue Peabody Energy, hedge funds over stock sale

Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday. The four investors, who hold senior unsecured bonds of Peabody, the largest U.S. coal miner, have alleged during the Chapter 11 proceedings that they have been unfairly treated under the reorganization plan.

