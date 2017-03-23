Former Massey Energy CEO moved to halfway house
Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship has been moved to a halfway house as he nears the completion of his federal prison sentence. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Blankenship has been placed in a halfway house in Phoenix, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.
