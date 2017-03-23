Fake Dividend Spotted! The Zombie Yie...

Fake Dividend Spotted! The Zombie Yield Is Still Alive.

There is no viable way for a mortgage REIT to earn enough net interest income after hedging costs to pay both the dividend and management fees. Perhaps in theory they could simply go to taking on extreme duration risk, but their net duration risk was around 0 at the end of Q4 2016.

