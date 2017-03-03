Employees Retirement System of Texas ...

Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,000 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp

8 hrs ago

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

