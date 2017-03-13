Elliott Alleges Arconic Bought Votes ...

Elliott Alleges Arconic Bought Votes Ahead of Director Fight

Elliott Management's Paul Singer on Thursday, March 16, raised concerns about a corporate transaction it alleges suggests Arconic traded corporate assets for votes, in a move that comes as the activist fund manager is facing off against the aerospace components manufacturer in a director-election battle set for May 16. At issue is a 2014 Alcoa acquisition of Firth Rixson from private equity firm Oak Hill Capital . That deal was subsequently followed up by an August 2016 transaction, a component of which was only disclosed on Monday in Arconic's definitive proxy contest.

