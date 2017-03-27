Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
LONDON, March 28 European shares staged a recovery on Tuesday, lifted by strong results and the prospect of deal-making. The STOXX 600 ended up 0.6 percent, with rumours of stake sales moving individual stocks, while criticism of Tesco's takeover of Booker dented the wholesaler's shares.
