Credit Suisse Keeps Outperform Rating on Newmont Mining

Credit Suisse keeps seeing Newmont Mining Corp. outperforming on the stock market in the coming months but with a lower target price. The Swiss global financial services company has reduced its target price for the largest gold producer in the U.S. by 7.84% from $51 per share to $47 per share "due to a 4% lower NAV to $24.27 per share from $25.39 per share and 13% lower 2017 operating cash flow to $2.58 per share from $2.96 per share," writes Ben Levisohn at Barron's.

