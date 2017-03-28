Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Debt Trading 1% Lower
An issue of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc bonds fell 1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and will mature on October 1, 2040.
