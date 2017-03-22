Brazil's Usiminas board wants to fire CEO Souza, sources say
Most members of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA's board want to oust Chief Executive Officer Romel de Souza for allegedly taking action to replenish the Brazilian steelmaker's cash balance without the board's permission, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. More than half of Usiminas' 11-member board say Souza acted unilaterally to tap cash from mining subsidiary Musa Mineracao Usiminas SA, which might have helped trigger the transaction's collapse in January, according to the sources, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
