BHP-Vale mine restart imperiled by request to protect forest

The Samarco iron mine in Brazil, jointly owned by Vale and BHP Billiton , faces another obstacle to restarting operations later this year after a court accepted a request by prosecutors to protect a forested area that encompasses a pit that had been planned to use for storing waste. The planned pit in lieu of building another tailings dam was meant to be a quick solution that would allow the company to restart at partial capacity.

