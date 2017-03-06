BHP Union Faces Hardest Test as Escondida Strike Beats 2006
A strike at the world's largest copper mine faces a critical phase this week as the union expects management to tempt workers with an offer that could end the stoppage in northern Chile. After 30 days of strike, on March 10, BHP Billiton Ltd.'s Escondida can legally make individual offers to workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb 28
|Solarman
|1
|Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15)
|Feb 28
|RCJK
|15
|Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11)
|Feb 18
|krystof
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC