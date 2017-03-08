BHP seeks meeting with Escondida union

BHP seeks meeting with Escondida union

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions. During the strike, which started on Feb. 9, Escondida's 2,500-member Union No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar 7 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Feb 28 Solarman 1
News Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15) Feb 28 RCJK 15
Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11) Feb 18 krystof 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Feb '17 Augie 5
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC