BHP seeks meeting with Escondida union
The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions. During the strike, which started on Feb. 9, Escondida's 2,500-member Union No.
