Barrick Gold's Record Free Cash Flow
Improvement in Barrick's cash flow and balance sheet that have been the main factors for the rise in the stock. The company plans to continue to reduce debt in the short-term, with the goal to get it down to $5 billion by the end of 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stock Jumping Abnormally High: United States St...
|Mar 21
|Alternate Truth Inc
|1
|22-24 carat gold dust for sale (Sep '12)
|Mar 18
|David Wagers
|29
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|Mar 7
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb 28
|Solarman
|1
|Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15)
|Feb 28
|RCJK
|15
|Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|krystof
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC