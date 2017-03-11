Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Stake Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,334 shares of the company's stock after selling 173,863 shares during the period.
