Barrick Gold and partner win dispute over cancelled Pakistan mining project

Barrick Gold Corp. says an international trade tribunal has ruled in its favour on a dispute over a multibillion-dollar mining project in Pakistan. The company, along with joint venture partner Antofagasta plc, took the Pakistani government to the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes after the country denied a mining lease for the Reko Diq copper-gold project in 2011.

