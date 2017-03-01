Axeman who attacked two supervisors at Royston chemical firm Johnson...
A man who admitted attempted murder after using an axe and a knife to attack two supervisors at Royston chemical firm Johnson Matthey is set to be sentenced this afternoon. A man who used an axe and a knife to attack two supervisors at Royston chemical firm Johnson Matthey is set to be sentenced for attempted murder this afternoon.
