Arch Coal, Inc. Announces Successful Closing of $300 Million Senior Secured Term Loan Facility

Arch Coal, Inc. announced that it has successfully refinanced its senior secured term loan and, in response to strong demand and very attractive rates, has upsized the term loan to $300 million from the previously announced level of $250 million. The interest rate for the new term loan facility, which matures in 2024, is LIBOR plus 400 basis points with a LIBOR floor of one percent.

