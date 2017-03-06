Arch Coal, Inc. Announces Successful Closing of $300 Million Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Arch Coal, Inc. announced that it has successfully refinanced its senior secured term loan and, in response to strong demand and very attractive rates, has upsized the term loan to $300 million from the previously announced level of $250 million. The interest rate for the new term loan facility, which matures in 2024, is LIBOR plus 400 basis points with a LIBOR floor of one percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|umch
|44
|Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies
|Feb 28
|Solarman
|1
|Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15)
|Feb 28
|RCJK
|15
|Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11)
|Feb 18
|krystof
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC