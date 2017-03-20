Analysts Upgrade Barrick, Goldcorp, D...

Analysts Upgrade Barrick, Goldcorp, Downgrades Newmont Mining

10 hrs ago

The Royal Bank of Canada released new ratings for Barrick Gold Corp. , Goldcorp Inc. and Newmont Mining Corp. with new target prices last Thursday. Barrick Gold has been upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from Sector Perform to Outperform with a target price per share of $23 as reported by Barron 's.

