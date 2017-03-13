Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX)...

Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX) Price Target at $22.09

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Methodist Children's Home to end residen... (Nov '10) Mar 7 umch 44
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 4
News Coal Companies Lobby For Clean Energy Subsidies Feb 28 Solarman 1
News Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15) Feb 28 RCJK 15
Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11) Feb 18 krystof 2
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Feb '17 Augie 5
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC