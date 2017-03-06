Agnico Eagle Mines Takes -5% Stake in...

Agnico Eagle Mines Takes -5% Stake in GoldQuest Mining

2 hrs ago

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. announced March 6 that it will buy 38,100,000 ordinary shares of GoldQuest Mining Corp. for $22.86 million. One ordinary share of GoldQuest is valued at 60 cents.

