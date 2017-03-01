A leaner oilpatch emerges from the do...

A leaner oilpatch emerges from the downturn as technology advances replace jobs

Trainees roll pipe off the catwalk during a training session to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., in a January 20, 2017, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson CALGARY - Tens of thousands of oil and gas workers laid off during the downturn have been waiting for the patch to get back on its feet, but many of the jobs could be gone for good.

