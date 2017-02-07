Why Silver Standard Resources Inc. Catapulted Up by 18% in January
Silver Standard's fourth-quarter production results, its fiscal 2017 production guidance, and the recent movement in physical silver prices all appear to have helped push its valuation higher last month. On Jan. 11, Silver Standard Resources reported its fourth-quarter production results and issued its 2017 production guidance, both of which seemed to generally please Wall Street and confirm the company's ongoing turnaround.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC