Why Silver Standard Resources Inc. Catapulted Up by 18% in January

Silver Standard's fourth-quarter production results, its fiscal 2017 production guidance, and the recent movement in physical silver prices all appear to have helped push its valuation higher last month. On Jan. 11, Silver Standard Resources reported its fourth-quarter production results and issued its 2017 production guidance, both of which seemed to generally please Wall Street and confirm the company's ongoing turnaround.

