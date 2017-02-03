Where Could The FTSE 100 Go From Here?
As the British pound has been plunging against the greenback since Brexit, we see that the United Kingdom's largest stock index - the FTSE 100 - has been doing the very opposite. Growth rates in the United Kingdom have exceeded expectations ever since the vote to leave the European Union.
