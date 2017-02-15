Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Waste Management, Inc. is set to post its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter.
