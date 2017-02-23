Van ECK Associates Corp Has $477,000 Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc.
Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15)
|Tue
|RMG El Rey de Tra...
|14
|Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11)
|Feb 18
|krystof
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC