UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13

Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies.

Chicago, IL

