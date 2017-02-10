UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC