UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 9

Feb 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 8 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 7,188.82 points on Wednesday, underperforming European peers, as a drop in energy stock prices prompted by oil price weakness offset a rally led by housing stocks.

