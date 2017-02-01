UPDATE 1-Tepco scraps uranium supply contract with Canada's Cameco
Feb 1 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp said on Wednesday that Tokyo Electric Power , the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, had scrapped its uranium supply contract with the company. The company, one of the world's largest uranium producers, said it considered Tepco's move to terminate the contract unfair and that it would pursue legal action.
