UPDATE 1-AngloGold lifts force majeure on Obuasi as swings to profit
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 AngloGold Ashanti lifted force majeure on its Ghanaian Obuasi mine on Tuesday after the removal of thousands of illegal miners but said it was too early to determine the extent of damage to the loss-making, mothballed operation. The move is significant for AngloGold, which has said it could sell or redevelop the mine.
