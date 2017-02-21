Universal Stainless announces low alloy VAR bar base price increase
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has announced a base price increase of 5 percent on all low alloy VAR quality bar products manufactured at its Bridgeville, Dunkirk and North Jackson facilities. The increase will be effective for all new orders entered Feb. 27 forward.
