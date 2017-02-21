U.S. says rebar from Turkey subsidized, sets preliminary duties
Feb 22 The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it found that imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, from one producer in Turkey were being subsidized and it set preliminary duties on the products of 3.47 percent. The preliminary decision came in a response to a complaint from the Rebar Trade Action Coalition and its members: Bayou Steel Group, Byer Steel Group Inc, Commercial Metals Co, Gerdau Ameristeel U.S. Inc, Nucor Corp and Steel Dynamics Inc. The preliminary countervailing duty applies to privately owned Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi AS, the department said in a statement.
