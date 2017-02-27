TSX pulls back for a fourth session, all eyes on Trump speech Tuesday
The Toronto stock market was lower for a fourth session in a row Monday after suffering its biggest loss in five months last week. The S&P/TSX composite index declined by 69.96 points at 15,463.51 as the commodity-heavy market was dragged down by declining gold and materials stocks.
