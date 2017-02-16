Toronto stock market closes at anothe...

Toronto stock market closes at another record amid deluge of earnings

Canada's main stock market eked out a small gain to close at a record high Thursday for the fifth day in a row, as a number of corporate heavyweights reported their latest round of earnings results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 19.22 points at 15,864.17 - with gold, real estate and utilities stocks racking up the biggest gains.

