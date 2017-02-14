Tata Motors net drops 96% as domestic...

Tata Motors net drops 96% as domestic ops bleed, JLR strugglesMumbai, ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: India.com

Mumbai, Feb 14 An over Rs 710-crore insurance claim for the 2015 Chinese shipyard blast helped Tata Motors remain profitable marginally in the December quarter as its bleeding domestic business reported a 10-fold jump in losses, yanking down group profit by a huge 96.22 per cent at Rs 111.6 crore. The country's largest auto company and the second best profit centre for the Tata Group had posted a net profit of Rs 2,952.67 crore in the December 2015 quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Feb 9 Augie 5
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC