Tata Motors net drops 96% as domestic ops bleed, JLR strugglesMumbai, ...

Mumbai, Feb 14 An over Rs 710-crore insurance claim for the 2015 Chinese shipyard blast helped Tata Motors remain profitable marginally in the December quarter as its bleeding domestic business reported a 10-fold jump in losses, yanking down group profit by a huge 96.22 per cent at Rs 111.6 crore. The country's largest auto company and the second best profit centre for the Tata Group had posted a net profit of Rs 2,952.67 crore in the December 2015 quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.