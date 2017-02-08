Tanzania: Mining Firm Acacia to Spend Millions to Clean Up Image
Tanzania's largest mining company, Acacia, has set aside $2 million to clean up its image and repair its relationship with the government following accusations of tax evasion and excessive profits, the South African Globe and Mail newspaper reports. Acacia Mining, which is a subsidiary of Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp, owns three gold mines in Tanzania that include Buzwagi, Bulyanhulu and North Mara.
