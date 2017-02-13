Tanzania: Acacia Mining - a Drop of Praise Amidst the Flood of Chaos...

The "Mining Bad Boy" of Tanzania, Acacia Mining, owned 63.9% by "Mining Bigger Bad Boy", Barrick Gold, has its few moments of goodwill whilst in parallel, they cause grief and anguish in Tanzania. The apple does not fall far from the tree because Acacia Mining's parent company, Barrick Gold, reek havoc and misery wherever they go in the world.

