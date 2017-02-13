Surging Iron Ore Prices Won't - Fall ...

Surging Iron Ore Prices Won't - Fall off a Cliff,' Says Rio Tinto

11 hrs ago

Iron ore is likely to avoid any dramatic plunge even amid forecasts of a price collapse and as China's economy shifts away from commodities-intensive growth, according to Rio Tinto Group, the second-largest exporter of the steelmaking ingredient. "I wouldn't necessarily say that it's going to fall off a cliff," Rio Chief Financial Officer Chris Lynch said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg Television's Daybreak Australia.

