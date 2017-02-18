Rio Tinto plc (RIO) to Issue Dividend...

Rio Tinto plc (RIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 100.56 on April 6th

Rio Tinto plc declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 100.56 per share on Thursday, April 6th.

