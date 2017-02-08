Rio Tinto Gets Its - Swagger' Back as...

Rio Tinto Gets Its - Swagger' Back as Iron Rally Delivers Payday

5 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Rio Tinto Group is delivering on a promise to reward investors as it emerges from an industry-wide downturn by paying out a bigger-than-expected dividend and announcing a surprise $500 million share buyback. Last year's 81 percent surge in iron ore prices helped the world's second-biggest mining company report its first gain in annual profit since 2013, exceeding analysts' expectations.

