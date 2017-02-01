Reuters: Orion Mine P-E firm to sell ...

Reuters: Orion Mine P-E firm to sell $1B mining royalty portfolio

E firm Orion Mine Finance tells Reuters it is in talks to sell a portfolio of 87 mining royalty, streaming and offtake assets. The firm did not identify specific buyers, but Reuters says talks have included Franco-Nevada , Silver Wheaton , Royal Gold , Sandstorm Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties ; the portfolio reportedly could fetch as much as $1B.

